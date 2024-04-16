After door-to-door campaign, residents in low turnout areas to receive postal letters urging them to vote

April 16, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

After intensifying door to door visits by election officials to increase turnout on Monday, the Chennai district election office has decided to send letters by post directly to residents in areas that have registered low turnout in previous Lok Sabha election.

On Monday, officials started visiting houses in areas of low turnout, requesting the residents to vote. Chennai district election officer J. Radhakrishnan has directed officials to implement 47 different types of campaign to increase the voter turnout.

Chennai district election office has set a target of achieving 90% turnout in the Lok Sabha election this year. Corporation workers who participated in the campaign said the turnout on poll day is expected to increase at least by 10% when compared to that of the previous elections.

At least 29,000 houses in areas that have registered a very low turnout of less than 40% have been identified for sending letters in the next few days. The postman will deliver the letters directly to the residents, urging them to vote on April 19. More residents will receive letters in the next phase of the campaign shortly. The district election office expects the turnout to increase from 40% to more than 50% in many of such streets. The turnout in such streets have not crossed 50% for previous Lok Sabha elections.

The door to door campaign by each corporation worker was designed to cover 50 houses per day. But the workers covered more houses on Monday in most of the low turnout areas such as Anna Nagar and T.Nagar. The turnout in many booths in areas such as RK Nagar and Kolathur has been high in the previous elections when compared to that of other parts of the city. On April 19 and April 19, aavin will distribute milk packets printed with messages to increase voters’ turnout in the city.