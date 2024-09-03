After decades, WRD begins dredging the northern arm of the Cooum

The north arm of the Cooum is likely to wear a clean look soon. After many decades, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started dredging that stretch the Cooum to increase its capacity to carry floodwater.

Last year, localities around Walltax Road, Basin Bridge, and the southern side of Ripon Buildings were inundated thanks to the swelling river during Cyclone Michaung. “We plan to dredge up to 3 ft below mean sea level. The riverbed will be deepened by 7 ft and be rid of silt accumulated after several decades,” said an official.

Before joining the sea near Napier Bridge, the Cooum splits into two arms. Of these, the southern arm passes through Chintadripet and Sivananda Salai. The WRD has deployed two dredgers to clean the sludge in the northern arm of the river for about 1.9 km between Napier Bridge and the Madras Medical College hostel.

Over the years, the northern arm has accumulated sludge of up to 4 ft above mean sea level due to sewage discharge. The WRD has started the work for ₹18 crore using the Disaster Management Fund. The work, which will also prevent sand bar formation at the mouth of the Cooum, will be completed in four months, said officials.

The silt collected from the riverbed will be sent to the Kodungaiyur dump yard or to floodplains in south Buckingham Canal. The department is also carrying out dredging work in north Buckingham Canal, near Ernavoor, and the confluence point of the Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek. The site will be dredged for up to 4 ft below mean seal level for nearly 1.3 km.

The WRD is also preparing to plug sewage outfalls in the Cooum within city limits. The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) is also working on proposals to establish more sewage treatment plants along the river during phase II of the restoration project, officials added.

Clearing the riverbed

In a recent inter-department coordination meeting, the WRD has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear temporary structures, heaps of debris, and a work platform in the Cooum riverbed after September 15. This is to allow smooth flow of floodwater during monsoon. The NHAI is executing the double-decker Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor Project. Work will be resumed after the northeast monsoon in January, officials said.

