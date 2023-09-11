ADVERTISEMENT

After death of child due to dengue, mosquito control drive intensified in Chennai’s Maduravoyal

September 11, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, along with other officials, visited the house of the child, and instructed officials to identify and eradicate mosquito breeding sources in the locality

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by other officials, visited the locality on Monday, September 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, intensified its mosquito control drive following reports of the death of a child due to dengue. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited the house of the child in Maduravoyal, and directed officials to intensify source reduction work in the area.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over Chennai boy’s death due to dengue

The death was reported on Pillaiyar Koil Street, Maduravoyal, falling under zone 11, division 144. A team led by the Commissioner, and including the zonal officer, an entomologist and field assistants inspected the mosquito breeding sources in the neighbourhood, and launched source reduction work in the area.

The GCC has also intensified IEC (information, education and communication) activities against vector-borne diseases in all the zones of the city. According to officials, around 20 cases of dengue have been reported so far this month. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward 144 Councillor A. Stalin said the residents in the area have been advised to take preventive measures to control communicable diseases. “The parents of the child are wage labourers. We have sensitised the residents about mosquito-borne diseases. This is the only dengue case reported in ward 144. Previously, a death was reported two years ago. Elected representatives of Maduravoyal constituency have also visited the area. The extensive use of bleaching powder, source reduction and chlorine in drinking water will be our priorities,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US