After death of child due to dengue, mosquito control drive intensified in Chennai’s Maduravoyal

September 11, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, intensified its mosquito control drive following reports of the death of a child due to dengue. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited the house of the child in Maduravoyal, and directed officials to intensify source reduction work in the area.

The death was reported on Pillaiyar Koil Street, Maduravoyal, falling under zone 11, division 144. A team led by the Commissioner, and including the zonal officer, an entomologist and field assistants inspected the mosquito breeding sources in the neighbourhood, and launched source reduction work in the area.

The GCC has also intensified IEC (information, education and communication) activities against vector-borne diseases in all the zones of the city. According to officials, around 20 cases of dengue have been reported so far this month.

Ward 144 Councillor A. Stalin said the residents in the area have been advised to take preventive measures to control communicable diseases. “The parents of the child are wage labourers. We have sensitised the residents about mosquito-borne diseases. This is the only dengue case reported in ward 144. Previously, a death was reported two years ago. Elected representatives of Maduravoyal constituency have also visited the area. The extensive use of bleaching powder, source reduction and chlorine in drinking water will be our priorities,” he said.