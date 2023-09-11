HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

After death of child due to dengue, mosquito control drive intensified in Chennai’s Maduravoyal

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, along with other officials, visited the house of the child, and instructed officials to identify and eradicate mosquito breeding sources in the locality

September 11, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by other officials, visited the locality on Monday, September 11, 2023

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by other officials, visited the locality on Monday, September 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, intensified its mosquito control drive following reports of the death of a child due to dengue. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited the house of the child in Maduravoyal, and directed officials to intensify source reduction work in the area.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami criticises DMK govt. over Chennai boy’s death due to dengue

The death was reported on Pillaiyar Koil Street, Maduravoyal, falling under zone 11, division 144. A team led by the Commissioner, and including the zonal officer, an entomologist and field assistants inspected the mosquito breeding sources in the neighbourhood, and launched source reduction work in the area.

The GCC has also intensified IEC (information, education and communication) activities against vector-borne diseases in all the zones of the city. According to officials, around 20 cases of dengue have been reported so far this month. 

Ward 144 Councillor A. Stalin said the residents in the area have been advised to take preventive measures to control communicable diseases. “The parents of the child are wage labourers. We have sensitised the residents about mosquito-borne diseases. This is the only dengue case reported in ward 144. Previously, a death was reported two years ago. Elected representatives of Maduravoyal constituency have also visited the area. The extensive use of bleaching powder, source reduction and chlorine in drinking water will be our priorities,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / public health/community medicine / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.