Chennai

After accident, mob sets fire to home guard’s bike

Two persons who set ﬁre to the home guard’s vehicle have been detained.

Two persons who set ﬁre to the home guard’s vehicle have been detained.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Vehicle check to blame, say protesters

A 24-year-old woman sustained fractures after a lorry ran over her legs in Gandhi Nagar, Cholavaram police station limits, on Friday night. As there were reports suggesting that the incident happened due to a police vehicle check, an angry mob set fire to a motorcycle belonging to a home guard.

Priya was returning home on her two-wheeler. When she reached a T-junction in Gandhi Nagar, she applied brakes and fell. A container lorry that was behind, ran over her legs. Following the accident, a mob set fire to a motorcycle of a home guard and damaged the window panes of the lorry. “Some protesters claim that she was abruptly stopped by the police for a vehicle check and cite this as the reason for the accident,” said T. Ansari, a resident.

P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, claimed the accident took place nearly 20 ft away from where the police were conducting a vehicle check. “Two persons who set fire to the vehicle have been detained,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:39:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/after-accident-mob-sets-fire-to-home-guards-bike/article29472913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY