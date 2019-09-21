After accident, mob sets fire to home guard’s bike

A 24-year-old woman sustained fractures after a lorry ran over her legs in Gandhi Nagar, Cholavaram police station limits, on Friday night. As there were reports suggesting that the incident happened due to a police vehicle check, an angry mob set fire to a motorcycle belonging to a home guard.

Priya was returning home on her two-wheeler. When she reached a T-junction in Gandhi Nagar, she applied brakes and fell. A container lorry that was behind, ran over her legs. Following the accident, a mob set fire to a motorcycle of a home guard and damaged the window panes of the lorry. “Some protesters claim that she was abruptly stopped by the police for a vehicle check and cite this as the reason for the accident,” said T. Ansari, a resident.

P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, claimed the accident took place nearly 20 ft away from where the police were conducting a vehicle check. “Two persons who set fire to the vehicle have been detained,” he added.