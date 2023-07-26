After a slight drop last week, prices of vegetables start soaring again in Chennai

July 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a slight drop for a few days, prices of some staple vegetables have started soaring again in the city’s wholesale market.

On Wednesday, the price of both varieties of tomato, which has been ruling high for over a month now, were ₹110/kg in the Koyambedu wholesale market complex. Tomatoes retailed for prices ranging from ₹130/kg to ₹150/kg in various parts of the city.

Wholesale traders noted that monsoon rain, which had intensified in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, from where Chennai gets its major share of tomatoes, had led to a sharp dip in arrivals and led to delays in transportation. The cost of tomatoes, which fell to ₹90/kg last week, surged again on Wednesday. Chennai is largely dependent on Kolar, Palamaner and the Srinivasapuram belt in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for its tomato stock, traders added.

Similarly, the price of ginger has also jumped to ₹200/kg in the wholesale market and is being sold for up to ₹310/kg in the retail market. Other vegetables, such as beans and green chillies, have also become expensive at ₹80-₹90/kg and ₹70/kg respectively in the wholesale market. These are priced above ₹100 per kg at retail stores as well.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said though the wedding orders had come down, the price of many vegetables had not dipped as expected due to the shortage in arrivals from neighbouring States.

It may take some more days for the cost to stabilise due to heavy rain continuing in State such as Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Diversion of stock from other States, such as Maharashtra, had not helped in improving supply.

The market received 400 truckloads of vegetables on Wednesday, which is about 50 truckloads less than last week. Other produce like shallots and coriander leaves are selling for relatively lower prices due to better harvest and supplies from parts of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Sukumar added.