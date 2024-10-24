GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After a delay of nearly a decade, work to replace causeway hindering Adyar river flow near Manapakkam to begin soon

The delay in sanctioning of funds from the Ministry of Defence resulted in the work being a non-starter, say sources. Tender for the ₹24.8-crore project was floated only recently. Once the work to replace the military causeway is completed, the flood-carrying capacity of the river near Manapakkam will be enhanced to about 50,000 cusecs

Published - October 24, 2024 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
The causeway across Adyar river that is obstructing flow in the waterway near Manapakkam.

The causeway across Adyar river that is obstructing flow in the waterway near Manapakkam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department will implement the project to replace the causeway with a bridge with funds from the Officers Training Academy, Manapakkam.

The Water Resources Department will implement the project to replace the causeway with a bridge with funds from the Officers Training Academy, Manapakkam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After nearly a decade, the work to upgrade a causeway across Adyar river near Manapakkam that caused flooding during the 2015 deluge will kick off in a few months.

The Water Resources Department will implement the project to replace the causeway with a bridge with funds from the Officers Training Academy, Manapakkam. The delay in sanctioning of funds from the Ministry of Defence resulted in the work being a non-starter, according to sources.

Residential areas, including Manapakkam and Kolapakkam, were marooned under sheets of water for many days as a few structures, including a pedestrian bridge, had obstructed the river flow and led to spill-over during 2015 December floods. The river had then carried a peak flow of nearly 80,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

The river in the upper reaches underwent some restoration to improve its flood-carrying capacity over the years. The remains of the pedestrian bridge that linked the OTA campus were removed in 2017. However, the causeway, which connected the OTA campus located on both sides of the river in Manapakkam, continues to hinder the flow and be a threat every time, the river witnesses a peak flow during monsoon.

It may be recalled that the obstruction of the flow near Manapakkam had caused flooding in airport runway as well then. Following a petition filed in the National Green Tribunal in 2016, the OTA was directed by the tribunal to remove debris in the Adyar river.

Officials of the WRD said though the department’s government order sanctioning construction of a high-level bridge across the river was issued five years ago, tender for the ₹24.8-crore project was floated only recently. The department would execute the work for OTA.

Once the work to replace the military causeway is completed, the flood-carrying capacity of the river near Manapakkam would be enhanced to about 50,000 cusecs.

A resident of Ramapuarm T.Balasubramanian has demanded continuous monitoring of the river for smooth flow of floodwater. The water hyacinth choking the portion of the waterway must be cleared periodically before the next rain spell to prevent waterlogging in areas like Ramapuram.

Officials noted that the work to remove water hyacinth clogging the river near the causeway was being carried out this monsoon. Moreover, the department had formed a channel on the land belonging to OTA to bridge a missing link in the Manapakkam channel that drains into the Adyar river. These works and the upcoming project to begin by January would provide a solution to inundation.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.