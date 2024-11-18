After a day of heavy rainfall, northeast monsoon to enter into lull phase over many parts of Tamil Nadu

After another day of heavy rainfall over south coastal and delta districts, northeast monsoon is expected to enter a lull phase for a few days except for isolated showers.

However, meteorologists noted that some places, like Chennai, are already short of only a few cm of reaching their annual average rainfall and the second half of the monsoon also holds the potential of cyclone development and heavy rain spells. This year, Chennai’s Nungambakkam has so far recorded 135 cm of rainfall against its annual average of 140 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that heavy rainfall may occur in one or two places of 10 districts, including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, many places in south Tamil Nadu received rainfall. Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district recorded the day’s heaviest rainfall of 15 cm in the State.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area would trigger rainfall over south coastal and delta districts on Tuesday. Isolated rainfall would continue over south coastal Tamil Nadu.

There will be a dip in rainfall and dry weather will set in particularly over north Tamil Nadu from Wednesday. There are chances for rainfall to revive over the State after November 25.

Meanwhile, meteorologists said the second half of the monsoon would also bring in wet spells and the forecast of surplus monsoon rainfall would be realised. Y.E.A. Raj, former deputy director general of meteorology, Chennai, said October brings peak rainfall over interior areas and it is the turn of coastal stations like Chennai and Nagapattinam to receive higher quantity of rainfall in November. While the amount of normal rainfall drops in Chennai during December, places like Nagapattinam and Cuddalore receive about 30 cm of rainfall.

Pointing out that the monsoon is not over yet, he said various weather models indicate that a weather system would develop over Bay of Bengal during November 24 to November 27. However, it is too early to forecast accurately its rainfall impact over Tamil Nadu.

Only three to four weather systems of varying intensities formed over Bay of Bengal during northeast monsoon and one or two systems crossed Tamil Nadu during the season. However, systems that cross close to Sri Lanka or Andhra Pradesh also bring good rain spell over Tamil Nadu, he said.

In an analysis about northeast monsoon cyclones over Bay of Bengal based on data between 1891 and 2023, Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, a weather blogging site, said the number of cyclones that develop is lower during the second fortnight of November and December. However, the probability of cyclones reaching Tamil Nadu during this period is higher than in October. During the second half of the northeast monsoon, nearly half the cyclones that form over the Bay of Bengal make landfall either over Tamil Nadu or east Sri Lanka, the analysis said.

