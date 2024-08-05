After a brief hiatus, thunderstorms return to Tamil Nadu

After a brief hiatus, thunderstorms returned to Chennai and its surrounding districts on August 5. Some other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu also received a heavy spell of rainfall until daybreak.

Places that were experiencing warm weather until Sunday got a respite as rainfall made a comeback. Several parts of Chennai witnessed waterlogging as overnight thundershowers continued till morning rush hours, slowing down road traffic.

According to data compiled by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Ennore received heavy rainfall of 9 cm and Anna University and Chembarambakkam (8 cm) near Chennai between 8.30 a.m. on August 4 to 5.30 a.m. on August 5.

Cuddalore (8 cm) Neyveli (12 cm), Hindustan University in Kancheepuram (10 cm) were a few other places that recorded a heavy overnight rainfall. Many other weather stations like Meenambakkam, Poonamallee, Pallikaranai and Nungambakkam in Chennai, Kallakurichi, Coonoor, Perambalur, Namakkal, Ranipet and Salem also registered rainfall of light to moderate intensity.

With rains reducing over the west coast, thunderstorms are expected to return to the State. Chennai, which also falls in the rainshadow region, would experience evening thunderstorms this week as westerlies weaken. The convergence of westerlies and cool easterlies, two opposing winds and heat accumulated due to rising day temperature would trigger convective activity.

A north-south trough seen in the lower atmospheric level over coastal Tamil Nadu will also influence rains over the State. The RMC has forecast that scattered rains would continue over few places in TN on Monday and six districts, including Cuddalore, Thiruvarur and Nilgiris, may record heavy rainfall in isolated places on Monday.

Strong surface winds with speed reaching of 30-40 km per hour will prevail over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.

In its nowcast valid till 1 p.m. on Monday, the RMC has said light to moderate rains are possible over Chennai and its neighbouring districts and thunderstorms over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts.