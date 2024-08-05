After a brief hiatus, thunderstorms return over north T.N.

After a brief hiatus, thunderstorms returned to Chennai and its surrounding districts on Monday. Some other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu also received a heavy spell of rainfall until daybreak.

While scattered rainfall is set to continue this week, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that some districts in north Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are likely to get heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday.

Places that were experiencing warm weather until Sunday got a respite as rainfall made a comeback. Several parts of Chennai witnessed waterlogging as overnight thundershowers continued till morning rush hours, slowing down road traffic.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Vadakuthu in Cuddalore district received 13 cm of rainfall, the heaviest in the State for the day. While several other weather stations received widespread overnight rainfall, Sholinganallur in Chennai, and Neyveli recorded heavy rainfall of 12 cm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 .a.m. on Monday.

Many places in and around Chennai recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Some of them include Adyar, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur (10 cm) and Kolathur and Chembarambakkam (9 cm). Other weather stations like Meenambakkam, Poonamallee, Pallikaranai and Nungambakkam in Chennai, Kallakurichi, Coonoor, Perambalur, Namakkal, Ranipet and Salem also registered rainfall of light to moderate intensity.

With rains reducing over the west coast, thunderstorms are expected to return to the State. Chennai, which also falls in the rain shadow region, would experience evening thunderstorms this week as westerlies weaken. The convergence of westerlies and cool easterlies, two opposing winds and heat accumulated due to rising day temperature would trigger convective activity.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a north-south trough seen in the lower atmospheric level over coastal Tamil Nadu will also influence rains over the State. Rainfall over western ghats would remain subdued this week.

The State’s seasonal rainfall continues to be surplus, with 20.3 cm recorded so far since June 1 against its average share of 13 cm. A few districts like Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam remain rain deficit.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in some areas in Chennai till Wednesday.