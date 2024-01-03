GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After 7 years, T.N. police track down man wanted in murder case in Maharashtra

The man, who is wanted in connected with the murder of a Tasmac employee in 2016, was traced to the Nashik jail and arrested when he was let out on bail

January 03, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengalpattu police arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, seven years after he went on the run. The accused person was traced to Nashik in Maharashtra. 

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said the case was about the murder of a man, Rajkumar, a native of Thanjavur, who was working as an assistant at a Tasmac bar in 2016. A six-member gang had come to a Tasmac shop cum bar on May 25, 2016, and, after consuming liquor, demanded money from the bar attender. When he refused to give them money, the gang went on a rampage, using knives and sticks to damage furniture and assaulting the bar workers. In the assault, Rajkumar was seriously injured and was admitted to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, where he subsequently died. 

The Chengalpattu Taluk police, after filing a case arrested five persons. One of the accused persons, Saravanan (36) of Maruthunadu in Vandavasi district went on the run. He was later traced to the Nashik jail, where he had been lodged as he had committed another criminal offence.. A special police team, on Janauary 2, arrested Saravanan, when he was released on bail. 

The Chengalpattu police are taking steps to bring the Saravanan to be produced before a judicial magistrate in the district. 

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / police / crime / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.