After 2 failed kidney transplants, Indian-Australian man undergoes renal transplant in city hospital

February 29, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 41-year-old man, who had a complex medical history and two failed kidney transplants, underwent a kidney transplant at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the man, an Indian Australian, had undergone two kidney transplants over the past two decades, both of which eventually failed. The transplant team in Melbourne ruled out the option of a kidney transplant, leaving him with the option of continued dialysis.

He approached the transplant team in Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. After evaluation, his wife and younger brother emerged as potential kidney donors. The team selected his young brother as the donor but complications arose as the patient had antibodies against his brother’s kidney in significant strength coupled with rare antibodies in his blood, raising the risk of rejection by 80%. He accepted the desensitisation protocol and underwent transplant surgery.

Post-surgery, the team monitored the transplanted kidney for potential antibody-related injuries. One month after surgery, he was free from dialysis and his kidney function was back to normal.

Prabhu Kanchi, nephrologist, Swaminathan Sambandam, kidney transplant surgeon, and their team performed the procedure.