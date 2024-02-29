GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After 2 failed kidney transplants, Indian-Australian man undergoes renal transplant in city hospital

February 29, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old man, who had a complex medical history and two failed kidney transplants, underwent a kidney transplant at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the man, an Indian Australian, had undergone two kidney transplants over the past two decades, both of which eventually failed. The transplant team in Melbourne ruled out the option of a kidney transplant, leaving him with the option of continued dialysis.

He approached the transplant team in Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. After evaluation, his wife and younger brother emerged as potential kidney donors. The team selected his young brother as the donor but complications arose as the patient had antibodies against his brother’s kidney in significant strength coupled with rare antibodies in his blood, raising the risk of rejection by 80%. He accepted the desensitisation protocol and underwent transplant surgery.

Post-surgery, the team monitored the transplanted kidney for potential antibody-related injuries. One month after surgery, he was free from dialysis and his kidney function was back to normal.

Prabhu Kanchi, nephrologist, Swaminathan Sambandam, kidney transplant surgeon, and their team performed the procedure.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.