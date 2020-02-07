After 15-year delay, work on bridge at Kundrathur gets under way

A 15-year wait for a high-level bridge at Kundrathur, on the Kodambakkam-Sriperumbudur Road, is finally over, with the Highways Department starting work on constructing the four-lane facility.

The bridge is a necessity for residents of at least 10 localities, since they require it to cross a channel from the Chembarambakkam lake, running over the road. Residents of areas like Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Amaramedu, Nanmangalam, Poonthandalam and Nadurpattu have to cross the stretch to reach the city.

“We have lost count of the number of petitions submitted and the protests staged for the bridge. Every monsoon, the sluice gates of the lake are opened to let out excess water, and the road gets submerged. It remains that way for over a month, and motorists have to take a circuitous route to reach their destinations. We are happy that the construction has begun. We would be even happier if the work is completed before this year’s monsoon,” said Kundrathur resident M. Elango.

A retired official of the Highways Department recalls that the work was passed around from one wing to another of the Department.

“Soil tests were conducted a few years ago, but work could not be started at the time,” he said.

Official sources in the Department said that the bridge would have 10 spans and be 500-m long. Since the road is four-lanes wide, the bridge too would be of a similar width.

“We plan to complete the work in eight months,” the official said.

Construction of the bridge is being taken up as part of the widening of the 15-km-long road, running from Kundrathur to Sriperumbudur via Nandambakkam. The total cost of the project is ₹117 crore, and the road work will be completed in about three months.