After 10 months, Murrays resumes auction

06 February 2021 15:17 IST

In the new normal, its events will come with a shorter time span

Murrays, one of the oldest auction houses in Chennai, has resumed its auctions after a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release has said that the first auction will be held on February 6.

The firm will be conducting a themed auction every week, the first of which was “Brass and Collectables”.

The auction house is following COVID-19 safety precautions, the release says.

Murrays will hold shorter auctions with about 90 - 100 lots, conscious of the need to provide a safe environment for its customers, says the release.

The firm is taking all necessary measures to maintain social distancing and ensure compliance with government regulations. The Auction Rooms can seat about 80 people. Murrays will also be taking phone and absentee bids.

Murrays was started in 1927 and its auction rooms were thrown open to the public in 1930 on Mount Road and since then, the Sunday Auction has become a feature of the city’s business landscape. The last auction conducted at Murrays was in March 2020. Added to its live in-person auctions, Murrays will shortly launch its online auction portal for sale of quality furniture, art and collectables, adds the release.

The auctions will be held at the Murrays Auction Rooms, 601, Anna Salai, Chennai-06, 4:30 p.m. The articles would be available for viewing through the week, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For updates on safety protocols, SOPs, themes of future auctions and catalogues, visit www.murrays.in or follow @murraysauctions on Facebook.