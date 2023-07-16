African national held for abetting woman to end her life

July 16, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The city police arrested an African national in New Delhi for allegedly abetting a young woman in Secretariat Colony to end her life.

Police said on July 6, T.Sudhakar, 44, of Nammalwarpet, lodged a complaint that an unknown person cheated his daughter using social media platform Instagram. The man told the victim that he was from London and that he was in love with her. He continued to pester her.

After that he informed her that he had sent some gifts including Euros worth over a lakh. Then someone contacted the victim and asked her to pay customs clearance amount of ₹45,000 and she had paid ₹25,000 in two installments through digital wallet to the unknown cell phone number. The victim was threatened to pay the remaining amount. In mental agony, she took the extreme decision.

A case was registered in Secretariat Colony Police Station for investigation. During the course of investigation, the police team got the details of the bank account number, suspect mobile number and Instagram ID. After obtaining the bank details of the accused, it was revealed that they were operating from Delhi. A special team under Kamalakannan, Inspector of Police, went to Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

The police team with the help of Delhi Police arrested one Moussa, 30. During enquiry, he confessed to the offence committed by him and the police seized mobile phones, ATM cards used for the crime and cash of ₹25,000 from him. Accused Moussa was brought to the city and produced before the XXVth Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, and sent to judicial custody.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.