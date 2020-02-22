Afforestation exercise at Mahabalipuram

22 February 2020 18:24 IST

Uttarakhand-based NGO has planted more than 1,900 saplings on an area of seven acres of land

Sankalptaru, a non-governmental organisation based in Uttarakhand, is raising a forest in Mahabalipuram on East Coast Road, in memory of former President of India Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

According to C. Vajiravelu, a member of the organisation, more than 1,900 tree saplings have been planted under phase one of the project. The saplings will be watered through a drip irrigation system. In the next phase, another 2,000 saplings will be planted.

Saplings of jamun, amla, chikoo, pungan, illupai, neermaruthu, malai vembu, mango, coconut, cashew, fig, and custard apple have been planted.

Advertising

Advertising

The organisation is active in more than 20 States across the country. It has planted trees in hilly and coastal areas and in plateaus. In Tamil Nadu, the organisation aims to plant more than one lakh tree saplings by the end of 2020.

The organisation has another initiative called “plant trees online” where people can call and ask the organisation to plant a tree sapling on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. The helpline number is 74099 99111. For details about this initiative, call C. Vajiravelu at 9789477534.