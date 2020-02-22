Afforestation exercise at Mahabalipuram

Sankalptaru, a non-governmental organisation based in Uttarakhand, is raising a forest at Mahabalipuram on East Coast Road, in memory of the former President, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

According to C. Vajiravelu, a member of the organisation, more than 1,900 tree saplings have been planted across seven acres of land under phase one. They will be watered through drip irrigation system. In the next phase, another 2,000 saplings will be planted.

Saplings of jamun, amla, chikoo, pungan, illupai, neermaruthu, malai vembu, mango, coconut, cashew, fig, and custard apple have been planted.

The organisation is active in more than 20 States across the nation. It has planted trees in hilly, mountain, plateau and coastal areas. In Tamil Nadu, the organisation aims to plant more than an one lakh tree saplings by the end of 2020.

The organisation has another initiative called “plants trees online” where people can call and ask the organisation to plant a tree sapling on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. The helpline number is 74099 99111. For details about this initiative, call C. Vajiravelu at 9789477534.