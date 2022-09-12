‘Affordable access to technology crucial to industry 4.0’

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 22:13 IST

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 22:13 IST

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stressed on the need to save power and enable access to technology at an affordable cost to serve the country effectively.

He spoke on “Research and education in emerging and disruptive technologies” at the seventh edition of Dr. Paarivendhar Lecture Series organised at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

“We are moving towards the stage where cyber-physical systems are used. This era is called Industry 4.0. Hence, being a computer scientist alone will not suffice,” he said. The success of industry 4.0 will depend on how well technology is integrated into priority sectors – management, agriculture, healthcare, fintech, and space technology, he added.

SRMIST Vice-Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan and SRMIST’s Registrar S. Ponnusamy were present.