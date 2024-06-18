Aesthetics rulebook that is shaping Gen Z’s everyday routine

The vocabulary of a large part of Gen Z now includes the suffix ‘core’ to describe their aesthetics. Open social media, and you will see a new aesthetic drop every other week — cottagecore, barbiecore, witchcore, and so on — each forming a mini-collective. But what does ‘aesthetics’ truly mean to Gen Z on an individual level?

Anaghaa Viswanathan, a 21-year-old Business Administration student with a passion for discussing Internet culture, says, “Aesthetics help me convey not only who I am but also who I would like to be. For instance, my room decor has random artwork and poetry pinned on board because I like to convey to myself and anyone who visits my room that I am a creatively inclined person.”

Mode of self-expression

For many, different types of aesthetics are a mode of self-expression. Evita Vincy from Chennai says, “It’s what adds colour to my world, and makes my space feel like my own.” Evita also adds that seasons play a huge role in determining what colour aesthetic she wants to embrace that season. “I have a habit of changing my phone backgrounds based on the season, because, for me, it’s like a mini-new celebration to choose colours for the changing season: pastels for summer, earthy greens and brown for autumn. I also grew up watching Barbie movies and I think that’s where my obsession with pretty floral fantasy elements, pinks and princesscore came from. I also have a lot of Asian influence, especially anime and K-dramas,” Evita adds. And, for Anaghaa’s quest to form her identity, she says, “In my personal case, the academia aesthetic (romanticising art and literature in clothes, hobbies, lifestyle) appeals to an idea of who I’d like to be.”

However, Jashwanth Sai from Chennai, in his early 20s, says that it was never about personal identity to begin with. “Sometimes, I come out of Instagram whenever I feel too influenced or pressured to conform to these trends,” he says. “But if I do find something aesthetically pleasing, I tend to take a picture and post it if I feel it’ll make someone smile,” adds Jashwanth. Evita agrees with that, saying, “While I think embracing aesthetics is a form of self-expression for many, sometimes people get carried away with it. For instance, I’ve seen houses with only beige and grey decor where even a child’s playroom mimics the same colours instead of the vibrant colours that are typically exposed to a child through their toys.”

Beautiful covers

With aesthetically pleasing content on the rise, it has influenced book sales, too, with popular books chosen for trendy tropes or beautiful covers to be kept at the bookshops. “I have read some of the popular authors like Colleen Hoover and Ali Hazelwood, but I personally think the books are sold for the aesthetic. It’s the same as marketing Wuthering Heights as a book about star-crossed lovers; it’s technically true, but it’s not the only amazing thing about the book, you know?” comments Anaghaa.

In the end, individual aesthetic is as subjective as poetry. For some, the social media aesthetic is only for its eye-candiness; for others, it is a form of self-expression. “In my daily life, I consider my aesthetic as a form of romantic escapism from an otherwise mundane life,” adds Evita.