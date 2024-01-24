GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adyar river restoration: Detailed feasibility report ready, process on to fix concessionaire

The department is also preparing a detailed project report to take up projects for rejuvenation of waterbodies, flood mitigation and conservation of resources with World Bank funding in Chennai and neighbouring districts

January 24, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

Lakshmi K 2619
Sandeep Saxena, additional chief secretary, Water Resources Department spoke at a conference organised by National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti in Chennai on Tuesday.

A detailed feasibility report has been prepared and the process has begun to fix a concessionaire for Adyar river restoration project, Sandeep Saxena, additional chief secretary, Water Resources Department said here on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of a conference organised by National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, in the city, Mr. Saxena said the Cooum river would also be restored later.

Adyar river is not a perennial waterway and sewage would be treated and let into the river to maintain better quality.

The proposed project is aimed at comprehensive restoration wherein concessionaire would be responsible for operation and management of the project.

Similarly, a detailed project report is being prepared to rejuvenate the Buckingham canal.

The department is also preparing a detailed project report to take up projects for rejuvenation of waterbodies, flood mitigation and conservation of resources with World Bank funding in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

