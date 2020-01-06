Adyar eco-restoration gains momentum, at last

Residents in neighbourhoods along the Adyar were the worst-hit in the December 2015 floods.

After four years, the government has taken up inspection of the entire river course as part of the eco-restoration project and looking at all aspects of disaster management to prevent flooding.

While the initiatives are welcomed by residents living along the river, they are apprehensive over lack of communication with officials on key aspects of the project.

After civic officials kick-started the inspection of the river last month, covering a large number of residential neighbourhoods, residents have started demanding speedy completion of the projects to mitigate flooding.

Public consultation has always remained inadequate in such projects in various parts of the city.

For example, residents of Sri Nagar Colony in Saidapet have been demanding flood protection infrastructure to prevent inundation of their houses during monsoon.

The water level reached 10 feet in many houses in areas such as Sri Nagar Colony, Saidapet, Adyar, Jafferkhanpet, Manapakkam, K.K. Nagar and MGR Nagar during the December 2015 floods.

But the authorities have not been able to finalise the design of a flood protection infrastructure for Sri Nagar Colony, a part of which continues to be prone to flooding.

“We want flood protection wall with a proper design. After four years, we are yet to get assurance from officials that our area will not be flooded again,” said M. Raj, a resident of MGR Nagar.

According to sources, the work on eco-restoration of the Adyar will gain momentum as the monsoon is over.

“Most of the areas will get flood protection walls before the northeast monsoon in 2020,” said an official.

‘No benchmark’

Water expert S. Janakarajan said the eco-restoration projects seem to be “cosmetic”. “The problem is that they look at the river in patches. They start with Kotturpuram or Adyar or any other locality. But they do not have a benchmark.”

“The river should be restored to the original width, depth and along with floodplain as per the original settlement register. The interventions by the civic agencies will only be ad hoc. This is not eco-restoration. It is just cleaning up. They should survey the entire stretch of the river, the width, depth, elevation, topography and gravity. For example, a lot of building debris and silt have been obstructing gravity in areas such as Jafferkhanpet and Manapakkam and near the Airport,” said Mr. Janakarajan.

Officials said the tidal influenced CRZ stretch of the Adyar has been proposed with an array of interventions.

“Thirteen different activities have been proposed on both sides of the Adyar for 4.8 km. It includes sewage management, river channel improvement, riverfront development, plantation and river mouth management,” said an official.