Adyar cyber crime cell bust loan fraud racket operating out of Tiruchi

They target gullible victims in Chennai by offering them loans without collateral.

Th cyber crime cell at Adyar busted a gang operating from Tiruchi which allegedly cheated many in Chennai by offering quick online loans without any collateral and collecting processing fees.

In the last 10 months, the Adyar district police sealed five fake call centres, which cheated many people by offering online loans and fraudsters who ran those centres were detained under the Goondas Act. The police have now busted the gang operating from Tiruchi which targeted gullible victims in Chennai.

The police said the complainant Muralikrishna, 35, who runs a men’s hostel, was looking for a loan to expand his business in Baby Nagar, Velachery, and also approached banks in 2019.

Learning about his requirement, an unknown person called him over the phone and introduced himself as a representative from a leading finance firm. The caller offered a quick loan without any collateral and asked that Mr. Muralikrishna to pay a processing fee of 5% before the disbursal of the loan. The complainant paid ₹20,000 online as processing fee for a loan of ₹4 lakh. But he did not get the loan disbursed as promised. Hence he lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, on April 20.

A special team traced the fraudsters operating from Thillai Nagar, Tiruchi, and arrested three accused, including Amarnath, 30, the mastermind behind the gang, and his associates — Sanjay, 27, and Sayad Abdullah, 27. They ran a call centre in the guise of a finance firm and collected money from loan aspirants as processing fee or insurance after offering a loan without any collateral. The police seized laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, cars, gold jewellery and documents from them.

Two of them had been arrested by the Tiruvallur district police in 2019 for a similar crime and had come out on bail recently.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, V. Vikraman said there were few persons indulging in fraudulent activities by offering quick loans, jobs or facilitation for matrimony. Public were asked to be more vigilant with online transactions and ascertain the authenticity of offers presented to them, he said.