Adyar Cancer Institute gets air humidifiers

The German Consulate, Chennai, and the Lions Club of Madras Padi-Shenoy Nagar (District 324 K) donated two nasal hi-flow air humidifiers worth ₹6.5 lakh to the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar.

At a function on Wednesday, which was attended by Karin Stoll, German Consulate General, the equipment was commissioned.

E. Hemanth Raj, chairman of surgical oncology, and Kalpana Balakrishnan, head of the anaesthesia department, met the Consul General and provided an overview of the activities at the Institute.

The donation is part of the consulate’s initiative to serve the communities around their office.

All-round use

The nasal hi-flow meter was chosen to help patients affected by COVID-19 or cancer to breathe better.

The Lions Club of Madras Padi-Shenoy Nagar has been serving communities for nearly 30 years.