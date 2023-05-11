May 11, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas in Adyar and Teynampet zones may face sewage issues on May 12 as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up sewer pipeline interconnection works at Indira Nagar.

A press release said the work would be carried out to connect a new pipeline with an existing network on First Main Road, Gandhi Nagar between 8 a.m. on May 12 and 8 a.m. on May 13. The sewage pumping station in Adyar may not function due to this work. If the residents face sewage issues, they can contact the area engineers at 8144930909 / 8144930913.

