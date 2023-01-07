Adyar and Radhakrishnan Salai flyovers to be partly razed for Metro Rail work

January 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Adyar and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai flyovers will be partly pulled down to facilitate the construction of underground stations under the 118.9-km Phase 2 project of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) coming up at a cost of ₹61,843 crore.

CMRL plans to make Adyar flyover into four lane after the construction of an underground station in this area was completed in four years. The officials said the work would be executed without disrupting vehicular traffic. “At present, the shaft work has begun at Adyar junction. Once, the station box is half completed, we will begin to build a two-lane arm (near Fortis Malar Hospital adjacent to the existing arm of the flyover),” said an official.

“The work is likely to start by the end of next year and will take a year to build a two-way arm. Once it is done, we will demolish a few pillars in the existing arm of the flyover. This way, traffic will not be affected. Once the Adyar underground station work is completed, we will rebuild this arm and the flyover can carry four lane traffic,” the official said.

At Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, half the flyover has to be demolished and vehicular traffic would be restricted for nearly three years, the officials confirmed. The portion (from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board office to Royapettah) will be brought down and reconstructed after the station is built, they added.

CMRL officials said the underground station in these two locations could not be built without tearing down part of the structures of these two flyovers. The design was finalised after the site inspection and after holding discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation and the State government authorities.

Both the Adyar and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai Metro Rail stations are part of the 45.8-km Madhavaram-Siruseri line under Corridor 3 of Phase 2 project.