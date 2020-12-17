Advocates protest near HC premises

CHENNAI

17 December 2020 01:00 IST

They condemn alleged non-consideration of Vanniyars while appointing judges

Members of the Advocates’ Forum for Social Justice (AFSJ) staged a demonstration outside the Madras High Court premises on Wednesday, condemning the alleged non-consideration of advocates and district judges from the Vanniyar community while appointing judges.

AFSJ president and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader K. Balu led the protest. He claimed that not a single advocate or district judge belonging to the Vanniyar community had been appointed as a judge for nearly two years.

Alleging that there was no transparency in recommending names for appointment of judges to the High court, he said only advocates belonging to select communities were being elevated as judges of the High Court completely disproportionate to their population in the State.

He said judges in the High Court collegium must invite office-bearers of his forum for talks and hear their grievances. He also insisted on conducting written examination or any other form of test for assessing the merit of the candidates before recommending their names for elevation.

According to Mr. Balu, only five from the Vanniyar community were now serving as judges of the High Court which had a sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Further, two among the five were slated to retire from service in the next few months, he said.