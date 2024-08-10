ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Paul Kanagaraj quizzed in Armstrong case

Published - August 10, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Advocate and BJP functionary R.C. Paul Kanagaraj was quizzed on Friday by a police team investigating into the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. The interrogation lasted for more than six hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following summons from the police, Mr. Paul appeared before the police team in Egmore on Friday noon. Later talking to media persons, Mr Paul Kanagaraj said that police has been proactive to detect those involved in the crime and the reason behind tbe offence.

As an advocate of Madras High Court for the last 33 years, he has conducted the criminal cases of the accused. Police summoned and quizzed him to get clues of the accused involved in the offence. They also sought the details of the accused to whom appeared and their interaction with him and call details.

“I have fully cooperated with interrogation and shared whatever I know. I made it clear that I have no direct knowledge on who committed the crime, and I am no way connected with the murder”, said Mr. Paul Kanagaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US