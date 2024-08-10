Advocate Paul Kanagaraj quizzed in Armstrong case

Senior Advocate and BJP functionary R.C. Paul Kanagaraj was quizzed on Friday by a police team investigating into the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong. The interrogation lasted for more than six hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following summons from the police, Mr. Paul appeared before the police team in Egmore on Friday noon. Later talking to media persons, Mr Paul Kanagaraj said that police has been proactive to detect those involved in the crime and the reason behind tbe offence.

As an advocate of Madras High Court for the last 33 years, he has conducted the criminal cases of the accused. Police summoned and quizzed him to get clues of the accused involved in the offence. They also sought the details of the accused to whom appeared and their interaction with him and call details.

“I have fully cooperated with interrogation and shared whatever I know. I made it clear that I have no direct knowledge on who committed the crime, and I am no way connected with the murder”, said Mr. Paul Kanagaraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.