Advocate held for harassing wife for dowry

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:02 IST

The all-women police have arrested a 36-year-old for harassing his wife for dowry, domestic violence and other charges.

The police identified the accused as Allwin, 36, a practising advocate and resident of Raja Annamalai Puram. He married Akshayaa Benjamin in 2020. She alleged that he suppressed the fact that he had been in a live-in relationship with another woman, and the family harassed her for dowry.

Ms. Benjamin also said her father-in-law Godwin had also threatened her father.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said on interrogation, they found that the allegations levelled against him were true.

Hence, Allwin was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.