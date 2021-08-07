Advocate held for harassing wife for dowry

The all-women police have arrested a 36-year-old for harassing his wife for dowry, domestic violence and other charges.

The police identified the accused as Allwin, 36, a practising advocate and resident of Raja Annamalai Puram. He married Akshayaa Benjamin in 2020. She alleged that he suppressed the fact that he had been in a live-in relationship with another woman, and the family harassed her for dowry.

Ms. Benjamin also said her father-in-law Godwin had also threatened her father.

Police said on interrogation, they found that the allegations levelled against him were true.

Hence, Allwin was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.