Advocate hacked to death in Thiruvanmiyur, three arrested 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

Gowtham

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a gang of three for hacking a 29-year-old advocate to death over past enmity in the late hours of Tuesday. 

The victim has been identified as Gowtham, 29, of Avvai Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur. He was a practising advocate at the Saidapet court complex. The accused are N. Kamalesh, 27, of Kannagi Nagar, and his associates M. Nithyanand, 27, and Parthiban 31.

On Tuesday night, Gowtham was standing near an ATM in Thiruvallur Salai when the three of them approached Gowtham, attempting to attack him with sharp weapons.

Even though Gowtham dodged them and ran for his safety, the trio chased him and attacked him. He slumped to the ground, following which the gang fled the spot.

Gowtham was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Thiruvanmiyur police launched an investigation.

Trio surrenders

While the investigation was under way, the trio surrendered before the police. On their surrender, they were arrested and interrogated.

It was revealed that Gowtham and Kamalesh became acquainted with each other 10 years ago when the former was living in Kottivakkam. However, both of them had a fallout after the Gowtham scolded the latter for showing enmity towards Madhavankumar of Palavakkam, who was accused of assaulting a relative of Kamalesh.

In retaliation, Kamalesh and his associated murdered Gowtham, the police said.

