GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Advocate hacked to death in Thiruvanmiyur, three arrested 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065
Gowtham

Gowtham

The Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a gang of three for hacking a 29-year-old advocate to death over past enmity in the late hours of Tuesday. 

The victim has been identified as Gowtham, 29, of Avvai Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur. He was a practising advocate at the Saidapet court complex. The accused are N. Kamalesh, 27, of Kannagi Nagar, and his associates M. Nithyanand, 27, and Parthiban 31.

On Tuesday night, Gowtham was standing near an ATM in Thiruvallur Salai when the three of them approached Gowtham, attempting to attack him with sharp weapons.

Even though Gowtham dodged them and ran for his safety, the trio chased him and attacked him. He slumped to the ground, following which the gang fled the spot.

Gowtham was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Thiruvanmiyur police launched an investigation.

Trio surrenders

While the investigation was under way, the trio surrendered before the police. On their surrender, they were arrested and interrogated.

It was revealed that Gowtham and Kamalesh became acquainted with each other 10 years ago when the former was living in Kottivakkam. However, both of them had a fallout after the Gowtham scolded the latter for showing enmity towards Madhavankumar of Palavakkam, who was accused of assaulting a relative of Kamalesh.

In retaliation, Kamalesh and his associated murdered Gowtham, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.