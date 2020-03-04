Advocate commissioner to ascertain report on illegal quarrying in Vaigai

In response to a PIL petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging illegal sand quarrying in the Vaigai riverbed in Dindigul district, the Division Bench on Tuesday appointed an advocate commissioner, R. Gandhi, to inspect the area.
The court was hearing the PIL petition filed by V. Manikandan of Madurai. He claimed that a private individual was granted licence by the Director of Mines and Minerals to quarry rough stones in Rengappanaickenpatti village in Dindigul district. But, the individual was quarrying sand from the Vaigai riverbed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.