Advocate commissioner to ascertain report on illegal quarrying in Vaigai

Petitioner alleges licence for quarrying stones in Dindigul being misused

In response to a PIL petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging illegal sand quarrying in the Vaigai riverbed in Dindigul district, the Division Bench on Tuesday appointed an advocate commissioner, R. Gandhi, to inspect the area.

The court was hearing the PIL petition filed by V. Manikandan of Madurai. He claimed that a private individual was granted licence by the Director of Mines and Minerals to quarry rough stones in Rengappanaickenpatti village in Dindigul district. But, the individual was quarrying sand from the Vaigai riverbed.

