Advocate among four arrested in job racket

The accused held interviews on Madras High Court premises and collected over ₹5 crore from 90 aspirants

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) has arrested four persons, including an advocate, for allegedly cheating job aspirants by providing fake appointment orders of magisterial clerks as if they were signed by the then Chief Justice of Madras High Court and the then Advocate General last year.

The CB CID Metro took up the case following a complaint from Dharaneeswaran, Deputy Director, at the office of Advocate General, High Court of Madras, in April last year.

The accused were identified as N. Nagendra Kumar, 37, of Tiruppur district who is an advocate, A. Surulivel, 46, and V. Mani, 53, of Theni, and A. Kumar, 45, of Erode. Nagendra Kumar entered hatched a conspiracy with Surulivel, Mani at Manichamy, and Kumar and others. The accused had collected ₹6 lakh each from 90 people and conducted interviews on the High Court premises. They collected altogether ₹5.34 crore from the victims.

The investigation revealed that the accused had forged the signature of the then Registrar General C. Kumarappan and the seals of Chief Justice and Advocate General in the appointment letter provided to the victims.

All the accused were arrested. Fake documents and seals of the Madras High Court, the State government, and the Deputy Director of Advocate General’s office, marksheets and transfer certificates of candidates were seized from them.

A senior officer of the CB CID said that during the lockdown, touts recruited 10 persons and conducted interviews on the City Civil Court premises. As the court was locked due to the pandemic, the gang had provided a salary to the recruits for a few months. Thus, the accused made the victims spread the word about the job offers to other aspirants. Over 70 more people contacted the accused in the next few months.

However, once the gang received money from all the accused, it disappeared and mentioned elections and the pandemic as reasons for the delay in giving appointment letters, said the officer.