Advisory panel for non-resident Tamils holds meet

Discussion focused on achieving $1 trillion economy

The advisory panel for non-resident Tamils held its meeting on Thursday in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The Minister told The Hindu that this was the first meeting of the advisory panel constituted for making connection with Tamil diaspora and bringing investments into the State.

“It was a hybrid meeting. The discussions were on how we should go about in achieving the goal of $1 trillion economy and how effectively we could use the connections and services of influential members of Tamil diaspora in achieving this,” he added.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow, said this was more of an introductory meeting. “I said that to achieve this $1 trillion economy we need to have a big game plan. The State has 150 big home-grown business brands and we need to create more such brands,” he said. “Our Tamil diaspora should be encouraged to create such companies/start-ups not just in IT but every other space,” he added.

The main objectives of this committee, which was formed last month, is to connect with the Tamil diaspora, welfare associations, trade bodies across the world and bring in investments from them into Tamil Nadu.