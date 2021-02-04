Advisory issued ahead of reopening of schools for Classes IX, XI

Schools large enough to ensure distancing can have full working days from Monday-Saturday

With schools set to reopen for students of Classes IX and XI on February 8, the Department of School Education has said institutions which have enough space and facilities to ensure physical distancing can have full working days from Monday to Saturday for Classes IX to XII.

In a circular, Director of School Education S. Kannappan said schools which are relatively smaller or have a large student strength can consider conducting classes on alternate days or follow a shift system to ensure adherence to physical distancing norms.

“If schools are holding classes in morning and evening shifts for batches of students, the premises would have to be disinfected and sanitised before the evening shift begins,” he said.

The schools have been asked to make use of extra classrooms, if available, and utilise larger spaces like auditoriums or libraries that can accommodate more students with physical distancing norms in place.

All schools would be required to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedure the State had issued in January, before schools were reopened for Classes X and XII.