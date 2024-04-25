ADVERTISEMENT

Advisory issued against consumption of liquid nitrogen

April 25, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department is creating awareness among the public about the consequences of consuming liquid nitrogen in any form.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said they have sent circulars to hotels and are advising people not to consume liquid nitrogen. “Liquid nitrogen is not a food item. It should not be consumed in any form,” he said.

Mr. Satheesh said liquid nitrogen is used for various purposes, including freezing and chilling, as well as in the medical field.

The advisory comes in the wake of a viral video on social media in which a boy is seen consuming liquid nitrogen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US