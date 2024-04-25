GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advisory issued against consumption of liquid nitrogen

April 25, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department is creating awareness among the public about the consequences of consuming liquid nitrogen in any form.

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said they have sent circulars to hotels and are advising people not to consume liquid nitrogen. “Liquid nitrogen is not a food item. It should not be consumed in any form,” he said.

Mr. Satheesh said liquid nitrogen is used for various purposes, including freezing and chilling, as well as in the medical field.

The advisory comes in the wake of a viral video on social media in which a boy is seen consuming liquid nitrogen.

