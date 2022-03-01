Advisory committee explores possibility of creating new reservoir at Ramancheri

March 01, 2022 22:54 IST

The team visited the portion of unpolluted Cooum river and reviewed the new storage structure at Pudhumavilangai and the British-era Korattur anicut

The possibilities of creating a new reservoir at Ramancheri across the Nagari river and using it as another drinking water source for Chennai was discussed by the Advisory Committee on Mitigation and Management of Flood Risk in Chennai Metro on Tuesday.

Members of the Advisory Committee, who inspected various water sources around Chennai, explored the feasibility of constructing another reservoir in Tiruvallur district.

Located 11 km upstream of Poondi reservoir, the reservoir is expected to store up to 1,200 million cubic feet of water and also mitigate flooding in the downstream portion of the Kosasthalaiyar.

The committee members also gave suggestions to improve the dilapidated Kesavaram anicut, which is the decisive point of flow in Cooum and Kosasthalaiyar rivers. Strengthening of the river bank near the anicut and clearing of vegetation were also recommended.

They later inspected the Tirunindravur tank and discussed the need to initiate permanent measures to alleviate flooding in the neighbouring slum clearance board tenements. Areas such as Muthamizh Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Sudesi Nagar and Kannigapuram face inundation during every monsoon, said officials of the Water Resources Department.

The committee also suggested that the tank could be restored and used as a drinking water source for surrounding localities and the city. The committee members, including Kapil Gupta, Department of Civil Engineering of IIT-Bombay and Balaji Narasimhan, Department of Civil Engineering of IIT-Madras, carried out the inspection along with officials of the WRD and Greater Chennai Corporation. P. Rajeswari, Director, Department of Environment was also part of the team.