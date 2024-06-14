GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advertisements to come up on pillars of three Metro Rail phase I stretches soon

The initiative will also be extended to the phase I extension network in the stretch from New Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar Depot stations

Updated - June 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The stretches between the Alandur and Little Mount Metro Stations are one of the stretches where advertisements will be put up on pillars. Photo: File

The stretches between the Alandur and Little Mount Metro Stations are one of the stretches where advertisements will be put up on pillars. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will begin work to put up advertisements on the pillars of the phase I network to augment revenue.

According to officials of CMRL, they have awarded the contract to Mudra Ventures, and the advertisements will be placed on three stretches – Meenambakkam to Alandur, Alandur to Little Mount, and Ekkatuthangal to CMBT Metro Rail stations.

“We need to increase revenue in as many ways as possible. We already advertise within and outside the trains and in the stations. This aside, we have given contracts to firms to add their names to the stations [semi-naming rights contract]. Advertisement on pillars will further boost revenue,” an official said.

Sources said a couple of months ago, they received the no objection certificate from the Greater Chennai Corporation for displaying advertisements on pillars, after which they finalised the contract.

In a couple of months, motorists on Poonamallee High Road, Anna Salai, and Grand Southern Trunk Road can see advertisements on the Metro Rail’s pillars. “The work for erecting the boards has started now. It is likely to be completed in all three stretches in the next two months,” another official said.

The initiative will also be extended to the phase I extension network. CMRL will float bids for advertising rights on pillars in the stretch between New Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar Depot Metro stations.

