Advertisement agencies win accolades

Maddys Awards 2021 was organised by Advertising Club Madras

OPN Advertising was crowned the ‘Creative Agency of the Year’ at the 40th edition of the Advertising Club Madras’ Maddys Awards 2021 held recently.

TV 18 was the winner of ‘Media Agency of the Year’ and OPN Advertising, which won four golds, 10 silvers and seven bronze prizes, bagged the award for the third consecutive time.

The Maddys Awards is an annual event that recognises exceptional ideas and excellence in advertising and marketing fraternity.

Other notable winners were Old School Communications with three golds, three silvers and five bronze prizes, The Hindu, Feswa Advertising, Star Vijay, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zee Bangla), Presto Advertising, Black Box Films, Adwants, Maitri Advertising, Lowe Lintas, Cheil, Be Positive, Ampersand Communications, R.K. Swamy, Williams Lea and Mango Post.

This year witnessed an influx of entries in the digital media space and eminent members of the jury reviewed them. The awards were given under various categories, including print, radio, digital, TV, design, social media, integrated campaign and media awards.

The various categories received about 700 entries and 155 awards were presented.

The function had stakeholders from INS agencies, digital agencies, media houses, production houses and radio partners.

The Hindu was the media partner. While Dinamalar was title sponsor, the event was powered by Colours TV Tamil.