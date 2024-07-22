ADVERTISEMENT

‘Advances in neurosurgery have improved the precision of treatments’

Published - July 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on the topic ‘Understanding Brain Health’ was held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on the topic ‘Understanding Brain Health’ presented by Kauvery Hospital was held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

G. Jos Jasper, head of brain and spine surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, spoke on brain trauma. He highlighted the rising number of head injuries due to road accidents and urged people to follow the rules while driving. He emphasised the importance of wearing helmets to minimise head and brain injuries.

Ranganathan Jothi, director of neurosciences, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, discussed brain tumours and highlighted the advances in neurosurgery that had improved the precision of treatments. He said anyone experiencing fits or seizures for the first time should consult a doctor immediately.

Dhivya Selvaraj, neurology and neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, said some common causes of epilepsy included alcohol and toxin consumption, strokes, and brain tumours.

