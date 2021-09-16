Advanced paediatric eye care facility inaugurated in Chennai

Sankara Nethralaya has associated with Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Chennai, for this project.

Sankara Nethralaya has associated with Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Chennai, to provide a specialised, niche and advanced eye care facility with expert diagnosis and treatment.

This facility was inaugurated by T.S. Surendran, vice-chairman and director, paediatric ophthalmology, Sankara Nethralaya.

The scope of services include retinopathy of prematurity screening and management, including anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy, paediatric ophthalmological emergency and outpatient services, refractory errors in children, squint, congenital cataract and tumours of the eye.

Donation received

Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai, has received a substantial donation from Govinda Visvesvara, a scholar and philanthropist from Atlanta.

Dr. Govinda Visvesvara, a native of Bengaluru, made the donation in memory of his parents Govinda Sharma and Rajamma.

The donation will go towards supporting the Department of Uvea, started in 1981.

The department has the largest number of consultants in any uvea department across the country, and sees around 3,000 uveitis (a form of eye inflammation) cases per year, according to a statement.