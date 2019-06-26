Advance bail for MLA Ma Subramanian in govt land grab case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, now a sitting member of the Assembly, and his wife Kalpana Subramanian in a case booked against them by the Organised Crime Unit of Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for having allegedly grabbed a government property in Guindy through false claims and fabricated documents.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief after concurring with Senior Counsel P. Wilson that it was not a case that required custodial interrogation. He ordered that the petitioners be released on bail in the event of their arrest on their appearance, within 15 days, before XI Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saidapet and execute a bond for ₹10,000 along with two sureties each to the satisfaction of the Magistrate.

The petitioners and the sureties should affix their photographs and left thumb impression on the bond and the Magistrate must obtain photocopies of their Aadhaar card or bank passbook to ensure their identity. Further, the petitioners should report before the police as and when required, should not tamper with the evidence or witnesses and should not abscond either during the course of investigation or trial, the judge ordered.

The case against them had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by S. Parthiban who had contested as an independent candidate against Ma Subramanian in the 2016 Assembly elections but managed to secure only 87 votes. According to the complainant, the petitioners had illegally grabbed two plots belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) in Guindy in 1996 and were residing in a three-storey building constructed over there.

Claiming that those two plots were originally allotted by SIDCO to S.K. Kannan (since dead), the complainant alleged that fabricated documents, including a ration card and legal heir certificate, had been created as if Ms. Kalpana was the daughter of the original allottee. Relying upon her passport and other documents, State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan brought it to the notice of the court that the name of Ms. Kalpana’s father was Sarangapani and not Kannan.

After finding prima facie substance in the complaint, the police had booked the petitioners under Sections 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.