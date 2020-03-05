Adopt NPR 2010 procedure, urges IUML party member

TIRUPATTUR

05 March 2020

‘Government should pass resolution in current session’

The National Population Register 2010 procedure should be followed while collecting data from people, said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) party member from Kadayanallur Assembly Constituency K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker.

Speaking to reporters at Ambur near here on Wednesday, Mr. Abubacker said the National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens were facing criticism not only from within India, but also from across the world.

Resolutions passed

Six States have passed resolutions in their Assemblies against the CAA and 15 States have announced they won’t implement the NPR in their States, he said.

He wanted the Tamil Nadu government to survey people according to the procedure adopted in 2010, which was later on incorporated as Census 2011.

A resolution in this regard should be passed in the current Assembly session, he said. He called for the DMK, Congress, IUML and other parties to work together in pressurising the government.

Although the Chief Minister, in the Assembly, assured the Muslims and minorities that there was no cause for panic, we hope that the government would pass a resolution in the Assembly, he said.