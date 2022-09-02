Adopt ancient wisdom in your work, Governor urges interior designers

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurates the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) design confluence

Governor R. N. Ravi called on interior designers to use ancient wisdom of the country to create designs which were in harmony with nature.

Inaugurating the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) design confluence in the city on Friday, he said the western formats, which were more of materialistic kind, did not sync with the environment.

The design confluence and showcase, saw lectures, solo presentations, interactions, and panel discussions, made by prominent interior designers. Architect C..N. Raghavedran, IIID CRC Chairman Ravi Meenakshisundaram, and D.S. Ramakrishna Rao participated.

The IIID Design Confluence and showcase was organised in joint collaboration with Akar InfoMedia.