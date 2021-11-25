Admit Siva Shankar Baba in private hospital if govt doctors opine so, says Madras HC

Prosecution says Siva Shankar Baba, facing multiple child sexual abuse cases, is now being treated at Govt Stanley Hospital for chest pain

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered that C.N. Siva Shankaran, commonly known as Siva Shankar Baba, facing multiple child sexual abuse cases, can be admitted at a private hospital for specialised treatment if the government doctors are of such opinion.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by the accused seeking a direction to the police as well as Puzhal central prison officials, to admit him at a private hospital so that he could obtain treatment for multiple medical complications at his own cost.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Raj Thilak informed the court that the accused was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Monday after he complained of chest pain. He was continuing to take treatment even now as an in-patient.

The APP also said the accused was taken to government ophthalmologists on November 15 and 20 since he was suffering from diabetic retinopathy in both eyes. The ophthalmologists had treated him and had asked him to be brought in for a review on November 27, he added. Mr. Thilak said the government hospitals were fully equipped to treat the petitioner even for his claim that one of the three stents in his coronary arteries was not working properly. He said the government doctors were fully qualified and they had been treating him well.

In his affidavit, the accused had stated that he was arrested in June this year, and was under incarceration since then. Claiming to be a heart patient, he said that he had suffered a massive heart attack at Chengalpattu sub-jail on June 18. He was initially admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital and then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai as an in-patient, and was discharged on June 26. He complained of chest pain again in July and was treated at Government Stanley hospital.

Claiming that his bail applications had been dismissed by the High Court as well as the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO cases, the petitioner insisted on being admitted to a private hospital since he was reportedly suffering from abnormal blood pressure and constant chest pain.