Admissions under the RTE Act to begin from Wednesday

April 19, 2022 00:22 IST

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools sent a detailed circular to the CEOs with instructions of how the admission process should be carried out as well as the documents to be verified with the applications

Admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 for entry level classes in private matriculation schools in the State will begin from Wednesday.

On Monday, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools sent a detailed circular to the Chief Educational Officers(CEOs) in all districts, with instructions of how the admission process should be carried out as well as the documents to be verified with the applications that come in.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society.

“Parents will have to apply online at the dedicated portal for RTE Admissions and applications can be submitted until May 18. The list of schools will be uploaded on www.rte.tnschools.gov.in and parents can check for the schools and seats available in their district,” said A. Karuppaswami, Director of Matriculation Schools.

Last year, there were around 1.08 lakh seats available under the RTE Act across private schools in Tamil Nadu. A total of 56,166 students were enrolled in schools under the Act which was a dip from the previous years. The number of applications received for the 2021-22 academic year was around 73,000 which was also a decrease from 2020 and 2019 where 1.2 lakh and 1.19 lakh applications were received respectively.

As is done every year, schools are required to display the seats available under the RTE Act through flex banners or posters near the entrance of the school to create awareness among parents in the locality.

Bhumi, an NGO which has been helping parents through the application process for admissions under the RTE Act for the last few years has an outreach campaign this year to increase awareness about the Act.

“We are encouraging every person to refer One parent they know with children who are eligible for admissions under the RTE Act. We have a dedicated helpline for parents who call in with queries about the RTE Act which is handled by a team of volunteers,” said K.K. Prahalathan, co-founder, Bhumi. The helpline can be reached on 8144-22-4444 and more details are also available on their website https://ilavasakalvi.in/

Last year, Bhumi handled 14,983 calls as a part of their RTE Campaign, and helped 2,927 parents submit applications of which 1,603 admissions were done.