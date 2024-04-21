Admissions under RTE begin today; poor parents still struggle to get their children into private schools

April 21, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

With admissions under the Right to Education Act set to begin today, parents are still struggling to find places for their wards in private schools due to various reasons, ranging from a lack of awareness to schools not admitting the full quota of children from poor socio-economic backgrounds despite the government providing the funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sumithra wanted to enrol her son into a private school in Mogappair, where she resides. She said that she had been visiting private schools every week since January to enquire when admissions under RTE would begin. “One day, the school watchman informed me that everything was done online, and that admissions were closed. No information about the reservation was displayed or publicised in the school,” she alleged.

Now, Ms. Sumithra has decided not to endure such an experience again. Like her, many parents face issues when they approach private schools seeking admissions for their children. S. Sridhar from Pattinapakkam is not aware of the RTE Act. But he went to a private school, told the authorities that he was poor and asked them whether there was any provision under which he could enrol his son. “They claimed to have no knowledge of it. I was shooed away,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students from weaker sections of society. Parents residing within 1 km of private schools could apply. A total of 1.32 lakh applications were received last year for the 83,378 seats available under the Act in Tamil Nadu.

According to a letter from the School Education Department, details of the seats available under the RTE Act in entry-level classes in private schools should be published on the notice boards and on flex boards at the entrance of the schools. However, no such notices had been put up, the parents said.

School Education Department officials said that they had advertised the reservation through all forms of media. “The parents could apply online or approach the closest e-Sevai centre. The application website will be available from April 22,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The School Education Department has been conducting a drive since March 1 to increase enrolment into government schools, with the aim of admitting 5 lakh students across the State. Over three lakh enrolments were completed as of April 5.

But the interest in private schools among parents seems consistent. “I did not get the opportunity to study. I want my son to have the best education possible, and a private school would offer it,” Ms. Sumithra said.

Flagging the lack of infrastructure and security, and the excessive administrative burden on teachers, a teacher at a government school in Chennai said, “We are not able to give the attention required as we have to complete various formalities through EMIS, which eats into our teaching period.”

Questioning the importance given to private schools, the general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System — Tamil Nadu, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, said, “The government should declare a government school in every neighbourhood as a neighbourhood school and build on it. This will ensure that quality education is imparted through government schools.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.