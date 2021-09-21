Admissions open to IIT-M’s EMBA course

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 00:45 IST

Blended weekend learning classes to be held on alternate weeks

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has called for applications for its executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme.

The two-year programme is designed for mid-career working professionals and offers exposure to social media and internet marketing and global business, besides cyber security and applications. The last date to apply is October 19. The programme from the Department of Management Studies includes three projects that apply theory to live business problems. Applications will be available from Monday at https://doms. iitm.ac.in/emba

Blended learning (physical and virtual) classes will be held over alternate weekends beginning January 2022. Candidates with a first class in bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of industry experience can apply. There will be an entrance exam and a personal interview in virtual mode.

