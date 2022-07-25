Admissions open for special educators’ course

Vidya Sagar is offering a two-year full-time course, B.Ed. in Special Education —multiple disabilities

Vidya Sagar, an organisation working with persons with disabilities, is offering a B. Ed in Special Education — multiple disabilities.

This is a two-year full time course and is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University and recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. It has the equivalence of B. Ed. general education.

On completion of the course, the candidates can work in a mainstream school or special school, start their own rehab centre, take up the teacher eligibility test for government jobs or pursue higher studies and get into research.

For further details, persons can contact 9840035203 /944412388 or email hrd@vidyasagar.co.in